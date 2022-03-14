Montreal homicide suspect arrested in Halifax
Investigators with the Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect in Nova Scotia Friday evening in connection with a homicide that occurred in downtown Montreal in October 2021.
Working with Halifax police, officers arrested 26-year-old suspect Terell Jacobs, who appeared by videoconference at the Montreal courthouse Monday and was charged with murder.
A Canada-wide warrant for Jacobs’ arrest had been put in place.
The suspect and the 24-year-old victim met at Place Henri-Dunant park on Oct. 29. The pair then went to an alley near Hope Ave. with two other people.
Around 7:30 p.m., the victim was found on the ground with a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at a Montreal hospital.
It was the 27th homicide of 2021.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal temperatures expected to reach double-digits this week
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created 'nothing short of a nightmare' for civilians.
Unifor launches probe into allegations Jerry Dias broke union's constitution
Unifor launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that alleged former national president Jerry Dias engaged in a breach of the union's constitution.
Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Why we should expect to see major occasions without the Queen
As the Queen herself faces her 96th birthday in April, it is increasingly clear she may almost completely withdraw from public or ceremonial events, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Zelensky latest in long list of world leaders to address Parliament, third Ukrainian president
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Parliament on Tuesday, he will be the third Ukrainian president to do so, joining a long list of world leaders and dignitaries to give a joint address to Canadian parliamentarians.
Police seek to oust squatters from Russian oligarch's London mansion
Police on Monday moved in to evict squatters who had occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Federal minimum wage rising to $15.55 per hour in April
Employment and Social Development Canada has announced that the federal minimum wage will increase from $15 to $15.55 per hour on April 1, 2022.
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Canada's opioid crisis: How families of overdose victims are coping
More than 24,000 people have died from opioid toxicity in Canada over the last five years. CTVNews.ca takes an in-depth look at our opioid crisis, with an analysis on the data and a focus on stories shared by parents who've lost children to overdoses.
Toronto
-
Many Ontario long-term care homes keeping vaccine mandates as province lifts policy
Vaccination against COVID-19 will still be required for employees at many Ontario long-term care homes even though the province has lifted its official mandate for the sector.
-
Ontario could see warmest St. Patrick's Day in more than 10 years
Temperatures in Ontario are expected skyrocket this week with the first blast of warm weather forecast for St. Patrick's Day.
-
Two teenagers charged after Toronto pharmacy robbed at knifepoint
Two teenage boys are in custody after allegedly robbing a Toronto pharmacy at knifepoint last week.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
London
-
Sexual assault charges laid against London, Ont. police officer
A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off duty incidents, according to police.
-
200 COVID cases reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a combined 201 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.
-
Blyth Festival embarking on outdoor season, indoor theatre on horizon
It’s still covered in snow, but the Blyth Festival’s outdoor Harvest Stage will soon be centre stage for midwestern Ontario theatre.
Northern Ontario
-
Union representing college faculty across Ontario sets March 18 strike deadline
In an email to members Monday, the union representing college faculty in Ontario announced a March 18 strike deadline after three months of talks failed to produce an agreement.
-
Many Ontario long-term care homes keeping vaccine mandates as province lifts policy
Vaccination against COVID-19 will still be required for employees at many Ontario long-term care homes even though the province has lifted its official mandate for the sector.
-
Fire causes extensive damage to popular Chi-Cheeman ferry
A traditional sign of summer on Manitoulin Island has been badly damaged after fire broke out on the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Calgary police chief expected to address use of force at weekend protest
Chief Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service is scheduled to provide an update on Saturday's rally in the Beltline and the action officers took against community members.
-
AHS proposes steep wage rollbacks for respiratory therapists, pharmacists and more
Alberta Health Services is proposing up to 10 per cent in wage reductions for some health-care professionals including respiratory therapists, social workers and pharmacists in early contract negotiations with the union that represents them.
-
Calgary sculpture that scorched someone's jacket back on display in June
A piece of public art that was removed and placed into storage after burning a hole through an onlooker's jacket will soon be reinstalled in a new location.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police are investigating a sudden death in Waterloo.
-
Many Ontario long-term care homes keeping vaccine mandates as province lifts policy
Vaccination against COVID-19 will still be required for employees at many Ontario long-term care homes even though the province has lifted its official mandate for the sector.
-
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Will B.C.'s minimum wage change? Announcement with labour minister coming
B.C.'s labour minister is making an announcement about the provincial minimum wage Monday.
-
Puppy poisoned by opiate that touched its nose while at Metro Vancouver dog park, police warn owners
A months-old dog was poisoned by brief contact with a suspicious substance at a Metro Vancouver park, the RCMP say.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. cracks down on catalytic converter thefts
The British Columbia government says it has closed a legal loophole that allowed thieves to anonymously sell stolen catalytic converters to scrap-metal dealers.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton landlord, convicted criminal Abdullah Shah killed Sunday
Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday evening in the city where he was known as a disreputable landlord.
-
Outcome of Tuesday's byelection a lose-lose for Alberta premier: political scientists
Political pundits say there will be one clear loser in Tuesday's byelection in northern Alberta, but it won't be any of the candidates.
-
AHS proposes steep wage rollbacks for respiratory therapists, pharmacists and more
Alberta Health Services is proposing up to 10 per cent in wage reductions for some health-care professionals including respiratory therapists, social workers and pharmacists in early contract negotiations with the union that represents them.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 142 new high-risk COVID cases since Friday, no additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 142 new high-risk cases and 25 hospitalizations on Monday.
-
Stolen pickup truck crashes into LaSalle police cruiser, officer injured
A LaSalle police officer suffered a head laceration and mild concussion after a stolen pickup truck collided head-on with his cruiser early Monday morning.
-
Many Ontario long-term care homes keeping vaccine mandates as province lifts policy
Vaccination against COVID-19 will still be required for employees at many Ontario long-term care homes even though the province has lifted its official mandate for the sector.
Regina
-
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.
-
Officer injured in hit and run incident: Regina police
Two teenagers are facing a long list of charges after hit and run incident that left one officer with minor injuries, according to Regina police.
-
International education training program launched in Sask.
The Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) is partnering with the Ministry of Advanced Education to deliver an International Education Practitioner Program in Saskatchewan, the first of its kind in Canada.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa hold steady over the weekend
OPH is reporting eight residents in local hospitals because of an active case of COVID-19, up one from Friday, and one person in the ICU, down from two.
-
Brockville, Ont. man accused of assaulting 'longtime friend' when asked to leave
A Brockville man is facing an assault charge over an apparent falling out with a longtime friend.
-
Ottawa firefighters free 'Big Momma' the turtle from aquarium ornament
Ottawa firefighters were called to a local animal hospital on Saturday to lend their expertise to the extrication effort of a turtle named 'Big Momma' who had become trapped in a decorative log.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman sues health authority, staff, over husband's death
The widow of a man who died in hospital last year is arguing negligence by staff and the Saskatchewan Health Authority lead to his death.
-
Ukrainians once again march outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
Ukrainians in Saskatoon once again filled the civic square outside of City Hall in Saskatoon Sunday to rally for their ancestral homeland, currently fending off a Russian invasion.
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.