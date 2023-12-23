Montreal homeless centre in dire need of funding for meal program

A Montreal multi-service centre that helps people in meet basic needs is issuing a call for urgent help.

L'Accueuil Bonneau says it will have to cut its services to the homeless unless the government intervenes.

Starting Jan. 6, the centre said it will no longer be able to serve daily meals to the approximately 400 unhoused people it serves on a daily basis.

"We have a day centre, we have health services, we have financial services, we have housing services and so in the homeless sector there is no government funding that is specifically for food unless you're offering emergency shelter along with it," said director Fiona Crossling.

"What we're trying to convince the government of is that this daily food program really is an entry into our other services. It's a necessary service and it's an emergency service that should be funded like other services."

Crossling said the meal program costs $700,000 a year, which the centre has to raise on its own.