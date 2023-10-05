Montreal home sales in September up 9% from year ago: brokers' association

Montreal

    The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal home sales in September rose nine per cent compared with a year ago, but remained below the historic average for the time of year.

    The association says home sales in Montreal totalled 2,738 in September, up from 2,514 in the same month last year.

    Single-family home sales totalled 1,391, up from 1,324 a year ago, while condominium sales amounted to 1,068, up from 944 in September 2022. Plex sales came in at 276, up from 245 a year earlier.

    Active listings totalled 16,398 in September, up 10 per cent from 14,916, while new listings for the month fell two per cent to 5,872, compared with 5,984 a year earlier.

    The median price of a single-family home in Montreal was $549,000, up three per cent from a year ago, while the median condominium price was $402,000, up six per cent.

    The median plex price was $730,000, up seven per cent from a year ago.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

