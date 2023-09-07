Montreal home sales in August up 4 per cent from year ago: QPAREB

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says home sales in Montreal rose four per cent in August compared with the same month last year.

The association says sales in the region totalled 2,753 for the month, up from 2,652 a year ago.

It says the move higher came as prices held close to their 2022 peak, largely recovering the ground lost in the second half of last year.

The median price of a single-family home was $561,000, up seven per cent from a year ago, while the median condominium price was $393,000, up two per cent. The median plex price was $720,000, up three per cent from a year ago.

Active listings totalled 15,159, up 14 per cent from 13,293 a year ago.

New listings for the month fell four per cent to 4,864 compared with 5,089 in the same month last year.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.