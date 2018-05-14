

CTV Montreal





There were protests in Montreal and around the world Monday as Israel marked the 70th anniversary of its founding by celebrating the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Dozens took to the streets downtown Montreal to express their anger about the embassy's new location as well as the Israeli government's response to protests there.

Israeli troops shot dead 55 Palestinian demonstrators and wounded 1,200 others. Another 1,200 Palestinians suffered other injuries.

It was the deadliest day since a cross-border war in 2014.

Protesters threw stones and the Israeli army answered with airstrikes and tank fire.

The Palestinian leadership plans to file a war crimes complaint against Israel at the international criminal court.