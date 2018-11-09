

With the pilot project to close Mount Royal to through traffic completed, the city of Montreal began public consultations on the matter on Thursday.

And at the first meeting, it was difficult to find any member of the public who approved of what had happened this summer.

At Thursday evening's meeting, person after person stood up to say the road closure convinced them to stay away from what has once been a favourite activity.

Mike Silas, the man who launched a petition calling on the city of Montreal to keep Camillien Houde open, said he found the numbers presented by the city to be unrealistic.

He accused city representatives of exaggerating the number of visitors to Café Suspendu, a 30-seat café that was temporarily installed at the Belvedere lookout.

"I'm sorry but if you present it and you say you have 6,000 visitors to the café that means that something that you built saw 6,000 people and that is entirely not true," said Silas.

A city representative then said that the number included people who walked past the café, not those who went inside.

Overall the OPCM said that 59 percent of those surveyed thought that closing Camillien Houde to through traffic was a very bad idea, while two-thirds said it had increased traffic on roads around the mountain.

Pilot project ran from June to end of October

The city of Montreal closed through traffic along Camillien Houde Way in June, forcing drivers to proceed to the top of the mountain and park, instead of driving across.

Only cyclists, buses, funeral processions and emergency vehicles were allowed to drive on the road between Smith House and Beaver Lake.

As a result, the number of motor vehicles going to or over the mountain plunged dramatically, from 10,000 vehicles a weekday to 3,700.

On weekends the drop was similar, from 7,500 per day to 4,600 on Camillien Houde and down to 3,200 on Remembrance Rd.

Plateau-Mont Royal borough mayor Luc Ferrandez has long wanted the mountain closed to through traffic, and unsuccessfully asked the city to close it ten years ago, before he was elected.

City officials said one reason they wanted the closure was because of the death of Clement Ouimet, who died when he struck a car making an illegal U-turn.

However drivers still continued to make illegal U-turns throughout the pilot project, while many other drivers parked illegally wherever they could find a space.

Opinions must be submitted online

Submissions to the Public Consultation Office can be made until Nov. 22 through the OPCM's website.

People who make submissions will be invited to hearings when they continue on Nov. 28.

Montreal City Hall is expected to make its final decision about whether or not to close the street permanently in February.