

CTV Montreal





Heads up, southern Quebec – we could be getting our largest snowstorm of the season this weekend.

CTV weather specialist Lori Graham said computer models are now showing the potential for about 15-20 centimetres to fall beginning early Sunday morning. Earlier models had shown as much as 30 cms.



“There’s still some uncertainty as to the exact track of this storm system, but it has the potential to bring heavy accumulating snow into our region for the weekend,” said Graham.

In the meantime, temperatures peaked Wednesday morning at the freezing mark before plummeting throughout the day. They'll reach a low of -21C, and that’s not including the wind chill factor which will make it feel more like -32C. There is a risk of frostbite at that temperature.



It will be bitterly cold again on Thursday with a daytime high of -14C, below the normal average of -6C. Winds will be light, but the wind chill will still bring us -21C temperatures.



