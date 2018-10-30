Featured Video
Montreal hit with rotating Canada Post strike; 6,000 workers walk off job
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:06AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:20AM EDT
The union representing Canada Post workers says 6,000 members in Montreal walked off the job Monday night as part of its country-wide rotating strikes.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said the walkout began at 10:30 p.m. local time.
Quebec's largest city joined other locations on strike across the country Monday.
CUPW says walkouts continue in Lloydminster, Sask., Peterborough, Ont., and in the B.C. communities of Royal City, Upper Valley, Fraser Valley West, Squamish and Prince George.
Last week, 9,000 workers in the Toronto area walked off the job for two days, forcing delays in shipments of tens of thousands of letters and parcels across the country.
In a statement, Canada Post warns that the Montreal walkout will have a significant impact on operations, since it is an important processing hub.
Latest Montreal News
- Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue
- Montreal's Jewish community shows strength, solidarity despite rise in anti-Semitic incidents
- Quebec's Muslim community: 'Madness of men once again struck our Jewish neighbours'
- SQ officer found guilty of fraud for running travel business while on sick leave
- Anti-depressant use has tripled among teens in a decade