The union representing Canada Post workers says 6,000 members in Montreal walked off the job Monday night as part of its country-wide rotating strikes.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said the walkout began at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Quebec's largest city joined other locations on strike across the country Monday.

CUPW says walkouts continue in Lloydminster, Sask., Peterborough, Ont., and in the B.C. communities of Royal City, Upper Valley, Fraser Valley West, Squamish and Prince George.

Last week, 9,000 workers in the Toronto area walked off the job for two days, forcing delays in shipments of tens of thousands of letters and parcels across the country.

In a statement, Canada Post warns that the Montreal walkout will have a significant impact on operations, since it is an important processing hub.