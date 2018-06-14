

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal has appointed a new City Manager.

Mayor Valerie Plante introduced Serge Lamontagne on Thursday as her choice for the crucial role in the city's administration.

Lamontagne had previously served as City Manager for Montreal on an interim basis, and has been manager of the city of Laval since 2014.

Plante said that Lamontagne has an in-depth knowledge of the structure of Montreal's administration, and had also proven his value in implementing reforms in Laval.

She pointed out that under his tenure, Laval won several awards for administrative excellence.

The previous city manager, Alain Marcoux, was appointed by Denis Coderre and spent a total of 50 years working as a civil servant, with Plante saying that he had a grand sense of duty and impeccable personal integrity.