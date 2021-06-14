MONTREAL -- Habs fans hoping they’ll be singing all the way to the finals now have a catchy new tune to carry them there along the way.

Montreal-based hip hop musician and writer Annakin Slayd released what could be the Habs’ anthem of the 2021, Rock the Sweater, and watching the music video will make any diehard fan shed a little tear.

With lyrics like “We rock the sweater, we rock it proud, we rock like Carey, yeah, we rock it loud” the song evokes the pride anyone feels after pulling on a Canadiens jersey.

In the video, released Monday just as the Habs are set to face Vegas in the semifinals, fans from across Canada show their pride by kissing their “CH” as the chorus “Gooooo Habs Gooooo” immediately gets stuck in your head.

“@CanadiensMTL have the best fanbase in all of sports,” Slayd said in a tweet announcing the video. “To me this video, which I couldn’t have done without you all, proves it.”

Slayd is no stranger to producing playoff anthems. In 2010, he released the song "Feels like '93," an ode to when the last Canadian team -- the Habs, of course -- won the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Several people on social media praised the new song, with some even saying it should be played at the Bell Centre.