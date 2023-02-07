Montreal high school under lockdown after threat by 'possible student': police
Montreal police say a high school in the Saint-Leonard borough is in lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a threat was made by a possible student.
At around 1:20 p.m., police said the individual made "threatening words toward the school" on Viau Boulevard. Police did not reveal the name of the school.
Students and staff are confined in the school while police investigate.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
