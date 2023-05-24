Montreal health authority makes a plea for more foster families

The regional health authority for South-Central Montreal (CIUSSS) is trying to recruit dozens of foster families for children who may be in youth protection or have special needs.

It has launched a campaign to find between 50 and 75 families, both anglophone and francophone, across the Island of Montreal.

On Wednesday, the CIUSSS said it's an effort to grow its pool of families, and there are currently no children on a waiting list.

"We're really looking to recruit across the Island of Montreal to be able to uproot as little as possible these children from the neighbourhoods that they're familiar with because they're going through a lot. There are big changes happening in their lives when they're going into foster care," said Nathalie Pilibossian, coordinator for youth protection and foster families at the South-Central CIUSSS.

The goal is to find foster families for two specific groups: Children aged 0 to 17 receiving services from youth protection (DPJ) and children aged eight to adulthood with an intellectual disability or autism.

FOSTER FAMILY PROCESS

Any adult, regardless of age, marital status or sexual orientation, can apply to become a foster parent, said the CIUSSS. You must meet certain criteria, such as the ability to provide a safe and stable household.

The application process takes about four to six months and involves background checks and interviews.

While Pilibossian admits the pandemic has put pressure on families, she says support is always available.

"What you need to understand when you become a foster parent is that you're never alone. There's a team of people working with you—youth protection workers, healthcare workers, teachers," she said.

Around 600 children were living with foster families as of March 31, according to CIUSSS statistics. In its program for people with disabilities, 20 children and 576 adults lived with foster families at that time.

The number of foster families for youth with disabilities has been declining every year since 2018, said the health authority.

Those interested in becoming a foster parent can call (514) 356-5435 or write to recrutementrirtf.ccsmtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca.