Montreal Greek community raises $30K for cancer research through fashion show fundraiser

Hundreds of people from the Hellenic community came together in Laval Tuesday night to raise funds to fight ovarian cancer.

The Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal organized a fashion show at the Palace Convention Centre featuring 18 well-known Greek designers.

The event raised $30K, which will support the research work of Dr. Lucy Gilbert at McGill University's department of obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Gilbert specializes in ovarian cancer and needs funding for her work.

Organizers say the donation will support the development of a cancer screening test currently being tested for approval.

Aphrodite Salas, a Montreal media personality and journalism professor at Concordia University, is one of the women who participated in the clinical trial.

"I was completely healthy, but she (Dr. Gilbert) gave me information that there was a genetic mutation she felt was in a danger zone, so I had the choice to do a full preventive hysterectomy."

"This test will save lives," she continued. "It's saving lives now, but it's hugely time-consuming and needs funds to take us to the finish line," she said.