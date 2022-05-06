Montreal gas prices soar past $2 again

Gas prices at some Montreal petrol stations have surpassed $2 per litre yet again.

Nevertheless, CAA-Quebec recommends it is still a good time to fill the tank.

"The average pump price is lower than the realistic price," the organization notes.

The average price at the pump Friday is currently 196.0 and the realistic price is 197.2.

This is compared to the weekly average of 192.1 and the monthly average of 177.1

Quebec currently boasts the third highest gas prices in the country, following British Columbia at 205.2 and Newfoundland and Labrador at 204.8.