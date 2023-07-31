Montreal gas prices are highest they've been in 2023

Drivers in and around Montreal got an unwelcome sight when fuelling up on Monday morning.

Montrealers are paying the highest prices at the pump in just under a year as gas prices have risen to the highest they've been in 2023.

Prices as high as $1.85 were reported on the island, as reported by the gas price tracking site Gasbuddy.com.

Fuel costs are lowest in Kahnawake on the South Shore ($1.70), and on the island, the Costco in Anjou is selling regular unleaded at $1.72.

Fuel costs on the island are still below last year's sky-high prices when the average cost for regular unleaded went as high as $2.19-per-litre in June before dropping to $1.58 in September.

In 2023, the highest average cost was recorded in April when it was $1.69.

Petroleum expert Dan McTeague explained at the time that the price hike came as stations switched from winter to summer blends of petroleum, which are more expensive.

Summer blends are typically used until mid-September.



FUEL-SAVING TIPS

Here are the top ten gas-saving tips, according to GasBuddy.com

1. Avoid high speeds

As your speed increases, your aerodynamic drag increases in an exponential fashion. Driving 100 km/h instead of 120 km/h will reduce fuel consumption by about 15 per cent.

2. Do not accelerate or brake hard

By anticipating the traffic and applying slow steady acceleration and braking, fuel economy may increase by as much as 20 per cent.

3. Keep tires properly inflated

Keep tire air pressure at the level recommended by your vehicle manufacturer. A single tire under inflated by 2 PSI, increases fuel consumption by 1 per cent.

4. Use A/C sparingly

When the air conditioner is on, it puts extra load on the engine, forcing more fuel to be used (by about 20 per cent). The defrost position on most vehicles also uses the air conditioner.

5. Keep windows closed

Windows open, especially at highway speeds, increase drag and result in decreased fuel economy of up to 10 per cent.

6. Service vehicle regularly

Proper maintenance avoids poor fuel economy related to dirty air filters, old spark plugs or low fluid levels.

7. Use cruise control

Maintaining a constant speed over long distances often saves gas.

8. Avoid heavy loads

Remove the sandbags from your trunk in the spring and pack lightly for long trips.

9. Avoid long idles

If you anticipate being stopped for more than one minute, shut off the car. Restarting the car uses less fuel than letting it idle for this time.

10. Purchase a fuel-efficient vehicle

When buying a new vehicle, examine the vehicle's rated fuel efficiency. Usually choosing a small vehicle with a manual transmission will provide you with great fuel economy.