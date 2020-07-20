MONTREAL -- Montreal police say a fugitive who fled the country in March after cutting off his security bracelet has been arrested in France.

Vukasin Popovic was arrested by French police June 23, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) announced Monday.

Popovic - who along with two alleged conspirators was arrested in February on charges of theft of cryptocurrency valued at more than $3 million - will first be transferred to Italy, where he is also facing criminal charges, after which authorities will seek his extradition to Canada.

In addition to the original charges against him, Popovic will now also face charges of breaching the conditions of his release, which included wearing a GPS tracking bracelet as he awaited his trial.

Police say he cut off his bracelet March 21 and fled first to the United States, and then Romania, before making his way to France.

Popovic has been behind bars in Paris since June 24 as he awaits his next hearing, police said.