Montreal forecast: This weekend is shaping up to be a nice one

The first weekend of August is shaping up to be a nice one. That's good news, especially after the thundershowers we experienced on Thursday night.

Many Montrealers will be spending the next couple of days outdoors, especially those attending the Osheaga music festival starting Friday, and other open air events happening this weekend.

From Osheaga to exotic fruits: Here's what's happening in Montreal

Friday began with showers which pushed through early in the morning. The afternoon will be mainly cloudy, with some peeks of sunshine, and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The daytime high will be a seasonal 26 degrees Celsius.

Saturday is all about the sun as we see lovely conditions, and a daytime high of 25 degrees. It will be a prime opportunity to be out and about, enjoying the perfect summer Saturday.

Sunday we'll continue to see sun, however, it will be mixed in with some clouds, but still nice with a daytime high of 26 C.

As we head into next week, don’t put away your umbrella just yet. We will be seeing more showers on Monday afternoon.