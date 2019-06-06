

Staff, CTV Montreal





After a chilly May and start to June, southern Quebec is finally getting lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

“There’s hardly a cloud in the sky,” said CTV weather specialist Lori Graham.

Thursday will see a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 11C overnight. Friday’s high is set to reach 25C, the warmest day of the year so far. The sun will stay out, with only a few clouds expected to pass over Montreal skies.

And it gets better: the weekend is expected to be warm and sunny.

“Beautiful looking weekend,” said Graham. “Our daytime high for Sunday is expected to climb to 27 degrees, so we actually go from spring right into summer on Sunday.”



