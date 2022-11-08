Montreal food banks say they're struggling to keep up with inflation
Inflation is everywhere, even at food banks. Now, some say they don't have enough non-food related items to meet the increasing demand.
Marie Louisina Gedus is one of many that relies on Multi Caf, a food bank in Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce since she and two-year-old son arrived in Montreal nine months ago.
"I came here for help," said Gedus. "I need clothes, food, diapers for my son, things like that."
But there are no diapers to give her — only pull-ups, which are too big for her son.
There are only enough for her and two more families. It's one of many products the food bank is lacking.
"There's a lot of requests … for diapers," said Andre Corbeil, Multi Caf’s deputy director. "We have a lot of families that arrived this year … There is baby milk, which is requested too, some clothes. A lot of stuff that is not related to food.”
It's a similar situation at Grossesse-secours. The closet is usually full of diapers and formula, but the supply is dwindling.
"Right now, we need diapers of all sizes and formula," said Josiane Robert, Grossesse-secours' general director, adding with more people feeling the pinch because of inflation, the organization is coming to the end of its resources.
"Everything is more expensive, but salaries aren't increasing, so it's people on a salary who also need emergency help."
At Multi Caf, Gedus says she got everything she needs.
But with the foodbank's annual budget spent in just six months its director fears with demand so high, that won't always be the case.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Democrats put up stronger-than-expected showing, but control of U.S. Capitol still up in the air
Control of U.S. Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down.
John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in bruising U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber.
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker locked in tight Georgia race, runoff vote possible
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
Emergency alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl by N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Arionna Duran, who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions
Mattea Roach beat out fellow "Jeopardy" super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the tournament of champions.
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?
As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?
More than 1.5M Canadians are living with or beyond cancer: new data
The number of people in Canada who are living with cancer or have survived cancer has climbed to 1.5 million -- something experts say is 'both a reason for optimism and concern.'
Toronto
-
Toronto's top doctor called on to 'urgently explore' re-issuing mask mandates in schools
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has been directed to “urgently explore” the possibility of re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools.
-
Gas prices across Ontario set to drop Thursday
Drivers across the province may want to hold off on filling their gas tanks until Thursday, as the price of fuel is expected to drop over the next two days.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl by N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Arionna Duran, who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
-
Trudeau slams N.B. premier Higgs for naming Kris Austin to bilingualism committee
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is strongly criticizing New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for naming a minister known for his past criticism of bilingualism on a committee to review the province's Official Languages Act.
-
Trudeau announces half a billion dollars more for rural high-speed internet access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing an extra $475 million to the federal government's fund for delivering high-speed internet to rural homes across the country.
London
-
'If you walk into a room and there was a guitar, he just had to pick it up and start playing': London, Ont. music community pays tribute to Dan Fawcett
Those who knew Dan Fawcett say he had two passions — being with friends and playing his guitars. Police revealed on Monday that Fawcett was the city's fifth homicide of the year, and the news of his death has devastated those in the London music community.
-
Judge denies charter challenge appeal in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial
Justice Mark Poland has denied an application by Herbert Hildebrandt that his assault trial took too long.
-
Hockey community mourns passing of former London Knight Dan Buccella
The hockey community is mourning the loss of OHL alumnus and former London Knight Dan Buccella, who died suddenly on Sunday following a battle with leukemia.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man left with concussion after tree falls on his moving car
A day out with family took a dark turn Sunday for Dean Cooper, who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.
-
Call for a Nov. 30 apology for forced use of McIntyre Powder
There are renewed calls for the province to apologize to miners forced to breathe McIntyre Powder decades ago or lose their jobs.
-
After three terms, North Bay Mayor Al McDonald ready to say goodbye
After three terms as North Bay's mayor, Al McDonald tells CTV News he's proud of what has been accomplished during his time serving the citizens of North Bay.
Calgary
-
-
Fort Macleod town councillor at Coutts border blockade says the message was lost
It was time go, said Coutts border protester and Fort Macleod town councillor Marco Van Huigenbos, because there was nothing left to stay for.
-
Calgary woman charged in hatchet attack at CTrain station
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was bleeding and slipping in and out of consciousness after being attacked with a hatchet, police said.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Puddin’ in the work: Kitchener’s pudding factory back in action
It takes hours of pounding, mixing, weighing and wrapping to produce a quality plum pudding.
-
Guelph, Ont. police officer who assaulted teen appeals order to resign or be fired
Const. Corey McArthur will remain on the Guelph Police Service (GPS) for the time being despite a decision last month that he must resign or be fired.
Vancouver
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in
After two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his foot
A witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.
-
Health-care talks go off the rails with no new deal between Ottawa and provinces
A day that began full of optimism that the federal government was prepared to offer provinces and territories a significant increase in health-care funding through the Canada Health Transfer ended in disappointment and finger-pointing as talks broke down.
Edmonton
-
Evander Kane rushed to hospital after being cut by skate
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was forced to undergo a procedure Tuesday night in Florida after he was rushed to hospital with an apparent skate cut to his wrist.
-
Online learning, event cancellations considered as Edmonton school absences total 21K
It's not something either school board in Edmonton wants to do, but online learning, virtual events and activity cancellations are possible as the number of sick students and absent teachers continued to rise Monday.
-
Windsor
-
Downtown business owner calls for more mental health support following recent act of vandalism
Another act of vandalism at his downtown business has Tom Lucier calling on the city to hire mental health professionals to monitor the city’s core.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Over 4,300 red light tickets issued in Windsor since last winter
The City of Windsor has issued more than 4,300 red light tickets since its red light camera program began last January.
Regina
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
Children and families left out in affordability cheque rebate: Sask. NDP
With $500 affordability cheques coming to Saskatchewan residents beginning Monday, the official opposition is calling on the government to include children in the distribution.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
Ottawa
-
Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday
Ryan Reynolds attends the Ottawa vs. Vancouver game at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday.
-
Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ottawa police “lost command” of the situation during the 'Freedom Convoy’ occupation, according to new evidence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.