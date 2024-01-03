Montreal food bank devastated after thieves make off with thousands of dollars of goods

A food bank on Montreal's South Shore is reeling after $10,000-worth of goods was stolen from its warehouse.

Last Thursday, the Grande guignolée des médias de la Rive-Sud says it discovered that about 50 of its 400 boxes had been ripped open and looted.

The warehouse served as a storage unit to house donations for 25 different organizations on the South Shore.

Some of the items that were taken include non-perishable foods, hygienic products, diapers and new clothing.

With many families left empty-handed, 25 volunteers took to the streets in Longueuil Wednesday morning in the hopes of finding people who may still be feeling generous after the holidays.

"Without this money, some families may not be able to eat, so that is why we are doing this," explained Martin Larochele, a volunteer with the organization.

Anyone willing to donate can also do so online here.