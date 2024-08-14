Montreal flood: What to do with your garbage, city by city

Municipalities across the Greater Montreal Area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.

Find your borough, city, town or village below:

Montreal

Ahuntsic-Cartierville

(Awaiting response from officials)

Anjou

This week, garbage collectors will pick up everything, regardless of whether it is a bulky item or domestic waste.

Pickup will follow the regular schedule.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Officials say the borough was not heavily affected, and the usual garbage collection schedule stands.

Anyone with specific needs is encouraed to call 311.

Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève

(Awaiting response from officials)

LaSalle

(Awaiting response from officials)

Lachine

(Awaiting response from officials)

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Officials say they have not received many requests for bulky items, but the borough plans to collect them "exceptionally and punctually."

The usual garbage collection schedule stands.

Montreal North

(Awaiting response from officials)

Outremont

Officials say the borough was not affected, and the usual garbage collection schedule stands.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro

The borough says it is increasing the number of trucks on the streets to allow collections to happen every day until Aug. 18, in addition to regularly scheduled pickups.

Plateau-Mont-Royal

Official say the storm's impact was moderate, and the usual garbage collection schedule stands.

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles

(Awaiting response from officials)

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

Officials say the borough was not heavily affected, and the usual garbage collection schedule stands.

Saint-Laurent

Special collections are slated to take place in all sectors on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

There will be no limits and residents can leave all types of materials, including household appliances, to be collected in several stages.

Saint-Leonard

(Awaiting response from officials)

Sud-Ouest

(Awaiting response from officials)

Verdun

(Awaiting response from officials)

Ville-Marie

(Awaiting response from officials)

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

The usual garbage collection schedule stands. Bulky item pickup is every Wednesday.

Residents on Paul-Pouliot Street in the Pierrefonds borough are still dealing with the aftermath of the historic storm. (CTV News)

West Island

Baie-d'Urfé

Officials say they are organizing a special plan to be communicated shortly with its residents.

Beaconsfield

The city says it will accept materials in plastic bags and those exceeding the normal size limits on its in addition to regularly scheduled pickups.

Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO)

The city says it is taking charge of clean-up operations on its territory.

Special collection teams are expected to work until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. throughout the week, using both contractors and city crews.

Dorval

City officials are encouraging residents to immediately put their materials on the curb.

Garbage collection teams are expected to circulate the entire city continuously for the next three to four days, in addition to regularly scheduled pickups.

Kirkland

Operations to collect damaged goods continue.

Residents are being asked to place belongings at the curb.

Items can also be dropped off at the municipal garage on 25 Claude-Jodoin St.

Pointe-Claire

The city is asking residents to put their items on the curb and workers will pick them up as soon as possible, in addition to regularly scheduled pickups.

It will accept materials in plastic bags (up to 25kg/55 lb) or bins (up to 100kg/220lb).

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

(Awaiting response from officials)

Senneville

(Awaiting response from officials)

MRC Vaudreuil-Soulanges

Select eco-centres will have extended hours, with no limit on volume and no fees.

In addition, Vaudreuil-Dorion officials note there will be garbage collections on the entire territory on Aug. 14, with special collections of flood-related debris until Aug. 16, or later if needed.

Place your waste at the curb without encroaching on the sidewalk or street.

The storm on Aug. 9, 2024 left residents in the Montreal area with major damage.

North Shore

Laval

Trucks are progressively collecting debris and waste as part of a special collection program, in addition to regularly scheduled pickups.

The city asks that people avoid obstructing roads or sidewalks when they put their items out.

Cars drive slowly through flooded streets in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on the island of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press)

South Shore

Brossard

(Awaiting response from officials)

Longueuil

The city says it is organizing special pickups for debris only in its most affected areas, in addition to regularly scheduled pickups.

Saint-Lambert

(Awaiting response from officials)