MONTREAL -- A Montreal company will supply millions of masks and N05 respirators to the Quebec and federal government.

At Medicom's new Ville St-Laurent facility, assembly lines have been churning out personal protective equipment seven days a week.

“Our capacity here at this factory is around 300 million masks per year,” said Chief Operating Office Guillame Laverdure.

The firm has agreed to produce more than 40 million masks per year for the federal government and 80 million a year for Quebec.

“What happened with COVID was different from H1N1 or SARS, where the major suppliers of the world for PPE, and especially masks, (in China) decided to shut down their border back in January to protect their own population,” said Laverdure.

On top of the surgical masks and N95s, Medicom is also making a new model of procedural mask for children.

Laverdure said that adult-sized masks are usually too large for children and don't offer adequate protection.