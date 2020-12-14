MONTREAL -- Montreal firefighters responded to a building fire Sunday night in Montreal, and remain on the scene Monday morning.

The first alarm went out around 8:45 p.m. for the building fire on Beaubien St. between Hutchison and Durocher streets, and the SIM asked the public to avoid the area.

SIM spokesperson Marie-Eve Beausoleil said there was heavy damage to the building, but no injuries to citizens or firefighters.

"It started in the basement," she said. "At 1:22 a.m. they were in control of the fire."

A second alarm was sounded and 70 firefighters worked overnight to contain the blaze.

Feu de bâtiment – DUROCHER / BEAUBIEN – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/4PQBdlXBTO — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) December 14, 2020

The SIM reported that the fire was contained at shortly after 5:30 a.m. Crews remain on the scene to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Beausoleil said the building is very old, and had many occupants. She added that old buildings in Montreal with multiple tenants including artists, small-business owners and others can often lead to units containing multiple fire hazards.

"That's a big issue because it's difficult with the occupation permits," she said.