    • Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri

    Montreal firefighters were called to the Saint-Henri neighbourhood Monday afternoon after a triplex partially collapsed.

    The building is located on Cazelais Street, near Walnut Street.

    A building in Saint-Henri partially collapsed on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (CTV News)

    A building in Saint-Henri partially collapsed on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Richard Findlay)

    According to the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM), the collapse was triggered by construction work being done on a nearby parking lot.

    No injuries were reported.

