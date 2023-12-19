MONTREAL
    • Montreal firefighters hand out holiday baskets for families in need

    In what's been an annual tradition for 36 years, Montreal firefighters were helping the community Tuesday by handing out holiday baskets for people in need.

    The large baskets were filled with groceries and hand-picked toys were handed out to younger kids, with gift cards for older kids.

    This season, Montreal's firefighters are helping some 1,200 people, 500 more than last year.

    - Watch the video report by Christine Long above for the full story

