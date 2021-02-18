Advertisement
Montreal firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Cote St-Luc
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 7:14AM EST
FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)
MONTREAL -- The Montreal fire department (SIM) is advising the public to avoid an area on Cote St-Luc Rd. because of a building fire.
The SIM sent out its second alarm shortly before 7 a.m. about a fire near the corner of Bonavista Ave. in the Cote St-Luc suburb of Montreal.
A power outage may be in effect in the area.
-- this is a developing story that will be updated.