

CTV Montreal





A Quebec mountain climber fell to his death on Saturday while leading an international expedition on Pakistan’s K2, according to a representative of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Serge Dessureault was part of the nine-member K2 Broad Peak team at the time of his fall on the 8,611-metre mountain, said club secretary Karrar Haidri.

Two other Quebecers, Maurice Beausejour and Nathalie Fortin, were also taking part in the expedition.

A message on the team’s Facebook page indicated the 53-year-old fell near Camp 2, which sits at 6,700 metres, at 12:25 p.m. local time.

"All our sympathies go to Serge's family and loved ones," said Fortin on Facebook. "We're speechless."

Dessereault leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The details of what led to his fall were not immediately available.

Dessureault's friend Benois Lamoureux was supposed to be on the trip. The pair had attempted to climb K2 two years ago but turned back due to danger.

"We decided as a safety, like we always did, to come back home," he said. "He was a great man of passion in every aspect of his life."

Lamoureux said his friend was known as a cautious and experienced climber.

"Every time you go on a mountain over 5,000 metres, you know you're taking a risk," he said. "Serge knew the risk, the family knew the risk, everyone knew, but it's still a shock when that happens."

Both Dessereault and Lamoureux worked as Montreal firefighters. On Saturday, flags at the station Dessereault led were flown at half-staff and a photo of him was placed on the door.

K2 is considered a difficult climb and is known for harsh weather conditions.

Haidri said Dessureault’s body was transported to base camp and will be taken to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

- With files from The Canadian Press