

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





An apartment fire in Montreal forced dozens of residents to flee their homes early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Nicolet Street near Hochelaga St. around 2:00 a.m. where they found thick black smoke and visible flames coming from the back of an apartment building.

Firefighters entered the apartment and quickly put out the flames.

A search of the apartments and found nobody inside.

Neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precaution.