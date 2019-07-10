An apartment fire in Montreal forced dozens of residents to flee their homes early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Nicolet Street near Hochelaga St. around 2:00 a.m. where they found thick black smoke and visible flames coming from the back of an apartment building.

Firefighters entered the apartment and quickly put out the flames.

A search of the apartments and found nobody inside.

Neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precaution.