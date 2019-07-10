Featured Video
Montreal fire forces evacuation of apartments
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 7:40AM EDT
An apartment fire in Montreal forced dozens of residents to flee their homes early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Nicolet Street near Hochelaga St. around 2:00 a.m. where they found thick black smoke and visible flames coming from the back of an apartment building.
Firefighters entered the apartment and quickly put out the flames.
A search of the apartments and found nobody inside.
Neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precaution.
