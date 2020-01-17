TORONTO -- Alicia Pineault of Montreal is the leader after the women's short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.

Skating to Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black," the 20-year-old landed three triple jumps to score 63.15 points.

Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., scored 60.66 points, while world bronze medallist Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., struggled throughout her program to finish third (59.51).

The national event determines the team for the world championships in Montreal in March. Canada has two women's berths at the worlds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.