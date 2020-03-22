MONTREAL -- While public gatherings have been banned throughout Quebec because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Montreal's biggest summer concerts isn't officially cancelled just yet.

In a statement posted to social media, the team behind the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival said it is “too soon to discuss if any changes will have to be made to the event dates of Osheaga this summer.”

“The health and safety of our fans, artists, employees and partners is our highest priority, so we'll continue monitoring developments and following all necessary safety measures directed by the Quebec government.”

The festival is set to take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau between July 31 and Aug. 2.

Pouzza, the punk festival held in the Quartier des Spectacles between May 15 and 17, is also still tentatively on. On their website, organizers said they are working with the city and province to “monitor and comply with all the updates, advice and regulations coming in. As of now, we're still working very hard to bring you an amazing festival in May.”

In a statement on the Just for Laughs website, organizers said that while some JFL shows will be postponed “concerning our upcoming festivals, no changes have been made yet.” Montreal's comedy festival is scheduled for July 15 to July 26.