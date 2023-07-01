Montreal facing smog, heavy rain on Canada Day

Canada Day barbeques are in jeopardy across Montreal on Saturday, with the region under both a smog warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning Saturday morning, but the advisory was downgraded to thunderstorm "watch" by the early afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," the notice reads.

Meanwhile, Montreal and surrounding areas remain under a smog warning as wildfires in northern Quebec continue to burn.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," Environment Canada advises.

SOME CANADA DAY FESTIVITIES CANCELLED

Canada Day celebrations were postponed in Côte Saint-Luc, Dorval, Montreal West, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro due to poor air quality and the risks of thunderstorms.

So far, Montreal's Canada Day parade will proceed as planned.

The city's Canada Day fireworks were cancelled, however, in a show of solidarity with Quebec communities threatened by forest fires.