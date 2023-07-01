Montreal facing smog, heavy rain on Canada Day
Canada Day barbeques are in jeopardy across Montreal on Saturday, with the region under both a smog warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning Saturday morning, but the advisory was downgraded to thunderstorm "watch" by the early afternoon.
"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," the notice reads.
Meanwhile, Montreal and surrounding areas remain under a smog warning as wildfires in northern Quebec continue to burn.
"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," Environment Canada advises.
SOME CANADA DAY FESTIVITIES CANCELLED
Canada Day celebrations were postponed in Côte Saint-Luc, Dorval, Montreal West, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro due to poor air quality and the risks of thunderstorms.
So far, Montreal's Canada Day parade will proceed as planned.
The city's Canada Day fireworks were cancelled, however, in a show of solidarity with Quebec communities threatened by forest fires.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal facing smog, heavy rain on Canada Day
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shutdown Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
Musk says Twitter will limit how many tweets users can read
Twitter is limiting how many tweets per day various accounts can read, to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Executive Chair Elon Musk said in a post on the social media platform on Saturday.
Extreme climate disasters and other traumatic events has long-term consequences for youth: study
Experiencing climate change-driven natural disasters or other traumatic events may impact the education and food security of youth, according to a new peer-reviewed study.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
Toronto
-
Two men arrested after guard dogs escape Toronto business, attack mother and daughter: police
Charges have been laid against two men after two guard dogs escaped a Scarborough business earlier this week and attacked a mother and daughter.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect in GTA
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
London
-
'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
-
‘They were so happy’: Islamic Relief Canada holds toy distribution in London, Ont.
Dozens of children in London, Ont. are feeling even happier on Canada Day thanks to a toy drive by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC).
-
Canada Day festivities underway in London
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Calgary
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
-
Milan Lucic returns to Bruins after four seasons with Flames
Veteran forward Milan Lucic departed the Calgary Flames to return to the Boston Bruins when NHL free agency opened Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region Canada Day celebrations continue despite lingering haze
A sea of red and white covered Riverside Park in Cambridge Saturday as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph and Brantford
Environment Canada is warning severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel to toonie size hail could hit Guelph, southern Wellington County and Brantford Saturday afternoon and evening.
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
Vancouver
-
Skin lesions on endangered killer whales are getting worse, study says
Southern resident killer whales are increasingly suffering from skin diseases that leave large blotches on their distinctive black-and-white colouration, new research says.
-
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.
-
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
-
RCMP investigating Canada Day church fire in Lac La Biche
The RCMP are investigating a fire that has significantly damaged a church in Lac La Biche.
Windsor
-
Celebrating a Century: Windsor Resident Florence Logan Turns 100
As Florence Logan celebrates a century of living, she reflects on just how much has changed since June 30, 1923.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges
Two men have been arrested after a dispute between neighbours escalated to one threatening the other with a baseball bat, police say.
-
What’s open/closed in Windsor-Essex for Canada Day long weekend
It’s the first long weekend of summer and there are a number of closures across the region to look out for this Canada Day.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
As we head into the Canada Day long weekend, several activities and events are set to take place around Regina. Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate July 1 in the Queen City.
-
Sask. judges spearhead project to help correctional centre inmates appreciate reading
A group of Saskatchewan judges are helping correctional centre inmates develop a greater appreciation for reading.
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shutdown Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red, white and rain geared covered downtown Ottawa and several parks and vehicles across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Saskatoon
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.