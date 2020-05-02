MONTREAL -- Unsurprisingly, the state of emergency was renewed until May 5 on the Island of Montreal, as the city continues to try to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally declared on March 27, the state of emergency grants exceptional powers to the metropolis, in particular with regard to the mobilization of its police and other material and human resources required to fight COVID-19.

Montreal remains the hardest hit by the new coronavirus in the province with 13,979 people infected as of Friday afternoon of the 28,648 cases in the province.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Montreal

Of these, 2,022 Quebecers died from COVID-19 and 218 people are in intensive care in the hospital.

The province’s director of public health, Horacio Arruda, announced Friday a new plan for COVID-19 screening in Quebec to accompany the isolation plan.

The number of daily tests will be considerably increased for different symptomatic groups of the population, with around 100,000 tests per week. He indicated that particular attention will be paid to Montreal-North, a hard hit area.

In addition, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andree Laforest, asked late Friday afternoon to postpone any advance poll or election until June 26, 2020. In total, 43 by-elections are scheduled to take place. The situation will be reconsidered in June regarding the resumption of the elections, including the election dates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2020.