

CTV Montreal Staff





Benoit Dorais, the President of the Executive Committee of Montreal, apologized Thursday for his lack of judgment while driving.

The elected official temporarily lost his licence when he was stopped driving more than 70 km/h over the 100 km/h speed limit. As first reported in the Journal de Montreal, Dorais has a history of driving too fast, having been ticketed eight times for speeding -- three times since he was elected.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, the mayor of the SouthWest borough said he made "a mistake in judgment and I assure you this is not the type of behaviour I hope to promote."

He apologized to the public, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, and other elected officials.

Opposition leader Lionel Perez said Monday that Dorais had lost the moral authority to govern, especially because of the Projet Montreal's determination to reduce speed limits and deter car traffic.

A few days ago Mayor Plante said that she maintained her confidence in Dorais.