Montreal elementary students record as part of ambitious multimedia musical project

Students from 13 schools in the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) are on what they call an itchy, stinky, musical journey.

The 160 students sang at the Oscar Peterson Music Hall at Concordia University's Loyola Campus in NDG as part of an ambitious multimedia project.

They're creating a version of the children's book "The Adventures of Eva the Louse," written by Mihalis Makropoulos with illustrations by Philippe Beha.

The plan is to release an illustrated book and CD of the children's singing along with the 40-piece orchestra this fall.