MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal elementary students record as part of ambitious multimedia musical project

    Share

    Students from 13 schools in the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) are on what they call an itchy, stinky, musical journey.

    The 160 students sang at the Oscar Peterson Music Hall at Concordia University's Loyola Campus in NDG as part of an ambitious multimedia project.

    They're creating a version of the children's book "The Adventures of Eva the Louse," written by Mihalis Makropoulos with illustrations by Philippe Beha.

    The plan is to release an illustrated book and CD of the children's singing along with the 40-piece orchestra this fall. 

    Watch the video by CTV News multimedia technician Dave Touniou above.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News