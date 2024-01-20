Montreal elementary students put on dance and raise $1,000 for hospital
The students at Margaret Manson Elementary School in Kirkland on Montreal's West Island created their own Winter Wonderland fundraiser dance and donated proceeds to a cause.
The steering committee organizing the dance decided to give the money raised at the dance to the Shriners Hospital to help other kids because the event planners are 10 years old.
"I encourage children taking action, but I've never had such young children come to me!" said principal Susan Lariviere.
The five friends are all in Grade 4 and came up with their plan for the fundraiser last year.
"We always wanted to make up a dance, so we figured out how to make it and showed the principal what we wanted to do," said co-organizer Caliana Fabiano.
The party architects knew what they wanted: music, decorations, snacks and a raffle.
"They had lists, and they had organization and posters and all," said co-organizer Jade Campbell's mother, Carly O'Connor.
"So we ended up talking about budget and how much they wanted to donate, and every time they buy something, it comes out of our profits to donate, so that was a good lesson for them," said Lariviere.
The event planners came up with the cause they wanted to support on their own.
"We saw what the Shriners specialities were so we decided to go with the Shriners," said co-organizer Isabella Morello. "I know it's difficult when you're going through hard times, and sometimes you just need some help."
Fabiano's mother, Francesca Mancini, said the cause is personal for the family.
"My daughter had surgery at the Montreal Children's when she was young, so we always have a small place in our hearts for the children's hospitals, so it's nice to see her giving back," said Mancini.
When the Shriners Hospital heard about the dance, they sent ambassadors. A young patient and the Shriners Mascot visited Margaret Manson to chat about their services.
"They said some kids have to stay in the hospital from six to eight weeks if we do this work, and they have not been at their house," said Campbell.
The Grade 5 and 4 students set out to raise $500 and doubled it.
"Children can do anything," said the students' principal. "They can give back to their community if you give them the opportunity. They can lead, and with a little bit of guidance, they can make this a tremendous success."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
Trump card: Liberals say much is at stake as they paint Conservatives as 'MAGA' politicians
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
A glimpse of Palestinian life under occupation strengthens resolve of some MPs to push for Gaza ceasefire
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Hostage families protest outside Netanyahu's home, ramping up pressure for a truce-for-hostages deal
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested Saturday outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his government's seeming lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.
Zelenskyy calls Trump's rhetoric about Ukraine's war with Russia 'very dangerous'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
-
Winter driving 101: Why keeping your car clean matters
Driving through the winter comes with salt, mud and snow that can make your vehicle filthy, and while it can be challenging to keep your car clean, that dirt and grime can cover up cameras and sensors designed to keep you safe.
Atlantic
-
Some N.S. homeowners living in flood zones had property assessments increased
Residents who are still grappling with the aftermath of the floods that struck Union Street in Bedford, N.S., on July 21, 2023 received notice this week that their property assessments went up.
-
Meet Weston Keith: N.S. couple names baby after Keith Urban following epic gender reveal
A Lower Sackville, N.S., baby has a very special name all thanks to a chance encounter last summer.
-
N.S. RCMP request public's assistance in search for man on province-wide warrant
Nova Scotia RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in searching for Nicholas George Lush, who is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Snow squall warning issued across London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.
-
New advice for Londoners about green bins based on lessons learned this week
Frigid temperatures posed a challenge for the first week of green bin organic waste collection in London, Ont., but city officials remain positive about the progress made.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Calgary
-
RCMP seek public assistance in relation to armed robbery of Airdrie 7-11
Airdrie RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
-
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
Highway reopens near Elk Island National Park after 2-vehicle collision
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say that westbound Highway 16 near Elk Island National Park is open for travel while they investigate a serious two-vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
-
Elderly woman found walking along Highway 8
OPP have shared video of a rescue at the side of a Kitchener highway.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man trying to get 19 family members out of Gaza
Hazim Almasri is anxiously waiting to find out if his loved ones will be among those allowed into Canada.
Vancouver
-
Pooling water, lane closures on tap in wake of B.C. winter storm
The snow and freezing rain may have stopped falling on Metro Vancouver, but the effects of this week's winter storm are still being felt.
-
Frozen lakes and ponds not safe for skating, park board warns
Lacing up the skates and heading onto a frozen pond may be a beloved Canadian pastime, but officials are warning the public it's not cold enough to do so safely in Vancouver.
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There are likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
Highway reopens near Elk Island National Park after 2-vehicle collision
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say that westbound Highway 16 near Elk Island National Park is open for travel while they investigate a serious two-vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning.
-
Connor Howe wins 1,500-metre gold on three-medal day for Canada at Four Continents
Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at another person
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person they say pointed a firearm at another person.
-
Chatham library not 'celebrating' Valentine's Day
According to an advertisement for the event, those who want to go are asked to wear black and celebrate the day, 'because love bites but this party won’t.'
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.
Ottawa
-
Parents at new Barrhaven school worried about unsafe conditions and congestion
Parents dropping their kids off at the brand new Wazoson Public School in Barrhaven say it's a chaotic and dangerous situation.
-
Driver missing after collision with freight train NW of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a freight train northwest of Kingston Friday evening.
-
Work from home era ending: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that the work from home wave many employees hoped would stay, appears to be ending.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Residents react to planned Sutherland emergency shelter
What was once Saskatoon's Fire Hall No.5 will be transformed into the city's newest emergency shelter.