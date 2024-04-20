MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal electric vehicle show draws crowds to the Big O

    Share

    The seventh edition of Montreal's electric vehicle show is drawing crowds to the Olympic Stadium.

    "People want to buy EVs and they're really curious," said Le Guide de l'Auto reporter Jean-Phillipe Dube.

    While surging gas prices are scaring some drivers from the pumps, EVs are attracting more potential buyers, with cheaper options entering the market.

    Watch CTV News Montreal journalist Laurence Brisson Dubreuil's report for the full story above. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News