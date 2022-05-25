Montreal drug trafficking network could produce up to 1 million pills per week: police
Montreal police (SPVM) says it is working Wednesday morning to dismantle a "major amphetamine trafficking and production network."
The force notes 20 searches are currently underway in the Greater Montreal area, as well as several other regions of Quebec.
The searches are part of a large-scale investigation that started last September by the Montreal police organized crime division's anti-gang team.
Police say one of the locations, in Chambly on the South Shore, has three machines that officers estimate can produce a million methamphetamine pills each week.
Officers say there is also evidence showing the drugs are cut and distributed from that location, with a truck and shipping container onsite for quick escape.
"Amphetamines are synthetic drugs that are particularly popular with youths," the force states. "They can be found in capsule, powder or tablet form, in various colours and shapes. They can cause serious health risks."
A total of 280 police officers are involved in the operation.
The force could not yet say how many arrests have been made.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Monkeypox in Canada: PHAC now confirms 15 cases countrywide
With Quebec confirming an additional 10 cases of monkeypox identified in the province, the Public Health Agency of Canada says they are monitoring a total of 15 cases across the country.
'My heart breaks': Trudeau reacts to Texas elementary school shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for those impacted by the 'horrific' shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 21 people on Tuesday.
Clean up, power restoration efforts underway after destructive Ontario storm
Crews are working to restore power to more than 150,000 Ontario customers who are still without hydro after a deadly storm swept through the province on Saturday.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard's allegations insane
Johnny Depp called his ex-wife's accusations of sexual and physical abuse 'insane' Wednesday as he returned to the witness stand in his libel suit against Amber Heard.
U.K. PM Boris Johnson, other leaders faulted for lockdown parties
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials bear responsibility for a culture of rule-breaking that resulted in several parties that breached the U.K.'s COVID-19 lockdown rules, a report into the events said Wednesday.
Warriors coach Kerr calls for gun control after Texas school shooting
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr refused to talk about basketball at a pre-game news conference on Tuesday and instead called for stricter gun control after the killing of at least 18 children and an adult in a Texas school shooting.
Society 'may not survive' Putin's war, says billionaire George Soros
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.
Toronto
-
Toronto sends hydro crews to help Ottawa restore power following storm
More than two dozen Toronto Hydro workers have left for Ottawa to help restore power to homes and other critical infrastructure following the deadly weekend storm.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
-
Significant data breach involving patient data reported at three Toronto hospitals
Patients at three Toronto hospitals may have had some of their personal data accessed following a cybersecurity breach that was first detected in January.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims, law firm boycott inquiry proceedings in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Young Halifax residents say they are being priced out of the city they love
A study from RBC and Canadian think tank Youthful Cities found that Halifax is the least affordable city for young people aged 15 to 29 compared to 26 other major Canadian cities.
-
Man arrested after Halifax police respond to weapons call in Spryfield
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged altercation that sent another man to hospital in Halifax Wednesday morning.
London
-
Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.
-
Fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.
OPP and Southwest Middlesex fire are on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Weapons investigation in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating after a gun was fired in the city early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
One person dead following fire in Cochrane
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday the remains of one person was discovered following a fire May 22.
-
Driver accused of impaired crashes into cemetery, landing on top of headstone
An Owen Sound man faces impaired driving charges after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and going through a local cemetery.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor condemns gun violence, radical partisanship post-Texas school shooting tragedy
The mayor of Calgary says the increase in local gun violence and hate-based crimes needs to be addressed and it's past time the public demand better of its elected officials.
-
Calgary arena deal update
The City of Calgary event centre committee is meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss what, if any, movement has been made toward inking a deal to replace the aging Saddledome.
-
'My heart breaks': Trudeau reacts to Texas elementary school shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for those impacted by the 'horrific' shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 21 people on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two people have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one person needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
-
Two overnight shootings in Kitchener connected: police
Waterloo regional police say evidence of gunfire found in McLennan Park in Kitchener is connected to another shooting incident in the nearby area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.
-
How to dispose of tree debris left by Saturday’s storm
As cleanup efforts, the Region of Waterloo is reminding residents to dispose of tree debris in their regularly scheduled yard waste collection. They've also issued a few guidelines.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police incident in Maple Ridge: Unconfirmed reports of shooting
Mounties are responding to an incident in Maple Ridge, B.C., and there are unconfirmed reports that it may be a shooting.
-
B.C. strata ordered to pay $35,000, build tram for senior who can't climb 102 stairs from his home
B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal has ordered a strata to pay a senior thousands of dollars and build a tram to accommodate the man who can't climb the 102 stairs leading from his home.
-
Trudeau cancels appearance at Liberal Party fundraiser in B.C. amid protest
The prime minister was scheduled to attend a fundraiser during a trip to British Columbia this week, but cancelled the appearance due to protesters.
Edmonton
-
'My heart breaks': Trudeau reacts to Texas elementary school shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for those impacted by the 'horrific' shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 21 people on Tuesday.
-
Northwest Edmonton road closed after 2-vehicle collision
A two-vehicle crash shut down traffic in the area of 149 Street and 131 Avenue Wednesday morning.
-
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting -- what we know so far
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
Windsor
-
Windsor police arrest final suspect sought in Forest Glade shooting
Windsor police have arrested another suspect related to the shooting at a Forest Glade bowling alley in April.
-
Auto parts makers launch student scholarships to lure future EV workers
The Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is launching a bursary program aimed at post-secondary students pursuing a future in Canada’s future automotive industry.
-
What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three options
Windsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
Regina
-
Regina considering retrofit rebate program for residential homes
The City of Regina is considering implementing a rebate program to encourage energy saving and emissions reducing upgrades to residential homes.
-
'There's a lot of passion': Regina Board of Police Commissioners host community engagement town halls
A string of town hall events, hosted by the Regina Board of Police Commissioners, are giving citizens in different neighbourhoods an opportunity to bring forward major concerns.
-
NEW
NEW | Sunderland AFC, Toronto FC U23 soccer teams to faceoff at Mosaic Stadium
Mosaic Stadium will host a soccer-friendly match on August 3 between U23 teams from Sunderland AFC (SAFC) and Toronto FC (TFC).
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 4 P.M.
LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Ottawa storm winds reached 190 km/h: researchers
Winds in the destructive storm that hit Ottawa and the region on Saturday reached 190 kilometres per hour in some areas, researchers say.
-
'My heart breaks': Trudeau reacts to Texas elementary school shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for those impacted by the 'horrific' shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 21 people on Tuesday.
-
Province to pick up the tab for Ottawa storm cleanup
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says Premier Doug Ford has assured him the province will pay for cleaning up the national capital after Saturday’s powerful, deadly storm.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau to make long-term care announcement, have meetings in Saskatoon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a long-term care announcement today in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle shipping container blaze
A fire outside a Saskatoon business sent plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday night that could be seen from several parts of the city.
-
Saskatoon house fire caused by 'careless disposal of smoking material'
The careless disposal of "smoking material" on the front step caused a house fire in the 200 Block of Clarence Avenue South on Tuesday night, Saskatoon Fire Department says.