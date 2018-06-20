

CTV Montreal





A Montreal drug dealer is learning that there’s truth to the saying about death and taxes.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Revenue Quebec announced it had taken steps to seize several properties owned by Bruno Varin, as well as three vehicles.

The tax-collecting agency also announced its intention to have Varin declared the owner of a building which is in his daughter’s name.

In June, 2017 Varin pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, including possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking, importing of illegal substances, unauthorized possession of a firearm, conspiracy and committing a criminal offence for the benefit of a criminal organization. He was sentenced to 126 months in prison.

A survey conducted by Revenue Quebec in collaboration with the SPVM’s Organized Crime Division concluded that Varin had taken in more than $4 million in undeclared income.