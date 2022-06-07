Montreal drivers slapped with almost $19,000 in fines for parking in reduced mobility spots

Montreal police (SPVM) and the city's parking agents were handing out tickets this weekfor those disrespecting the rules about spots for those with reduced mobility.

Agents handed out 59 tickets, at $317 a pop, to motorists caught parking in spots without the proper sticker, an SPVM news release says.

The SPVM worked with Moelle épinière et motricité Québec (MÉMO-Qc) on the operation.

MEMO-QC citizen patrols also went to five problematic lots and handed out courtesy notices to those parking where they shouldn't.

"The spaces reserved for people with disabilities are intended to facilitate their travel by giving them better access to businesses, institutions or health facilities," the SPVM said in the release.

"Occupying a space designated for people with reduced mobility, even if it is for a short time, can have a major impact on them."

Police add that collisions can occur when people using wheelchairs drive down parking aisles rather than parking nearer to the building's entrance.

Additional fines may also be issued for those using falsified stickers or one issued to another person, said the Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec.