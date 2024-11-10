Montreal dockworkers reject deal with lockout to begin
The union representing some 1,200 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal has overwhelmingly rejected a deal with their employers association, and a lockout at the facility is underway.
A spokesman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent to reject the latest offer.
"The hostile offer was rejected because the employer refused to negotiate," said Michel Murray, union advisor with CUPE, in a statement late Sunday. "Nothing in the offer reflects the union's demands."
He added if the employer had respected the collective bargaining process, a conflict would have been avoided at the port.
Workers have been without a collective agreement since Dec. 31, 2023.
The Maritime Employers Association said in its own statement that it "deplores the negative outcome of the vote" and has no choice but to declare a lockout.
As a result, the employer said dockworkers are locked out as of 9 p.m. Sunday with only essential services and activities unrelated to dockworkers continuing at the port.
It called for the federal labour minister, Steve MacKinnon, to intervene in the dispute to limit the hit to the country's economy.
"A number of economic and maritime players across the country have made the same request in recent weeks to get things moving. Like the MEA, they all want this dispute to be resolved so that Quebec and Canadian businesses can no longer be held hostage and rely on predictable and uninterrupted operations at the Port of Montreal," the association said.
Workers are now locked out at the country's two largest ports. Port workers in British Columbia have been locked out since Monday in an ongoing contract dispute at the Port of Vancouver, the largest in Canada.
The Port of Montreal, Canada's second-biggest port, moves nearly $400 million in goods every day. The Port of Montreal said three terminals would remain operational in the event of a lockout: the Bickerdike terminal, liquid bulk terminals and the grain terminal.
The Maritime Employers Association tabled on Thursday evening what it described as a "final, comprehensive offer," and called on the union to reply by 8 p.m. Sunday whether it would accept the six-year pact. The offer came with a 72-hour lockout notice.
The employer said last week the offer included a three-per-cent salary increase each year for four years and a 3.5-per-cent increase for the two subsequent years.
The increases would bring a longshore worker's total average compensation at the Port of Montreal to more than $200,000 per year at the end of the contract.
The association added that it is asking longshore workers to provide at least one hour's notice when they will be absent from a shift -- instead of one minute -- to help reduce management issues "which have a major effect on daily operations."
On Friday, a union official said the new offer contained just "cosmetic changes" and doesn't address issues about scheduling, a major flashpoint in talks.
The union had said it had no issue submitting the latest offer to a vote, but added it was unlikely to be supported as members have already rejected two similar offers by secret ballot.
The union has said it will accept the same increases that were granted to its counterparts in Halifax and Vancouver -- 20 per cent over four years. It is also concerned with scheduling and work-life balance.
On Friday morning, the union and employers association spent two hours with a federal mediator without making any progress.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn't be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
'I was called;' Murray Sinclair's life and legacy honoured at emotional memorial
Applause erupted over and over at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Sunday as the son of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, spoke about his father.
Children's book by chef Jamie Oliver withdrawn after criticism from Indigenous Australians
A children's book written by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been withdrawn from sale after it was criticized for causing offense to Indigenous Australians.
Montreal dockworkers reject deal with lockout to begin
The union representing some 1,200 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal has overwhelmingly rejected a deal with their employers association.
Man shot by police in Hamilton has died, victim did 'not appear' to fire a gun, says SIU
A man who was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Hamilton late Sunday afternoon has died in hospital, says the province’s police watchdog.
Liberals to face third test in federal byelection in British Columbia next month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced voters in Cloverdale—Langley City will pick their next member of Parliament on Dec. 16.
Elon Musk exerts deepening influence on Donald Trump's presidential transition
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club has been brimming in the last 48 hours with two kinds of people: those angling for a job in the president-elect’s incoming administration, and those trying to influence him into hiring their picks for the top spots.
25 monkeys recovered after dozens escape in South Carolina. Others 'jumping back and forth' near research facility
Tenty-five of the 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina have been recovered, officials said Sunday.
Abuse, harassment and suicide: Report finds anti-Black racism exists at highest levels of federal government
A government-funded report released to CTV News highlights 'systemic racism' against dozens of Black executives within the federal public service, including allegations of abuse, violence and harassment that, in some instances, led to suicide.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man shot by police in Hamilton has died, victim did 'not appear' to fire a gun, says SIU
A man who was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Hamilton late Sunday afternoon has died in hospital, says the province’s police watchdog.
-
'Rideshare' driver wanted after woman sexually assaulted in Brampton: police
A man is wanted after allegedly presenting himself as a rideshare driver then sexually assaulting a woman from Brampton late last week, say police.
-
Woodside Square Cinema shot at in two separate incidents over weekend: TPS
Patrons were inside a movie theatre when a suspect fired bullets at the business’ doors on Saturday night, before the cinema was shot at again hours later in a second incident, police say.
Ottawa
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa.
-
Expert encourages Ottawa to rethink approach to dog parks after west end park fiasco
After months of controversy surrounding a dog park in Ottawa's west end, a solution has been reached to divide the park in half.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day: Here’s what’s open and closed in the Maritimes
Here’s what’s opened and closed across the Maritimes on Remembrance Day.
-
The family of Second World War veteran share his life and legacy
Two nephews of the beloved Harry R. Hamilton share stories about his life and legacy.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch live Remembrance Day ceremony in Sudbury
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca is livestreaming the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Sudbury Community Arena starting Monday at 10:30 a.m.
-
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn't be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. police make 'high-risk' arrests, charge 3 with kidnapping
On Friday, the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) received a report of an alleged abduction in the area of Kathleen Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
-
Plane crash in Southwest Middlesex
Three people were taken to hospital after a plane crashed in the Municipality of Southwest Middlesex.
-
Two London Knights win gold at U17 World Hockey Challenge
London Knights Logan Hawery and Caleb Mitchell are returning from the U17 World Hockey Challenge with gold medals around their necks.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in Kitchener stabbing
A man has been charged after a stabbing at an apartment building in Kitchener.
-
Police report two deaths in downtown Guelph that may be linked to drug use
The Guelph Police Service is putting out a warning after two deaths in the downtown area.
-
New Elmira monuments honour Peacekeepers and Afghanistan veterans
Two new tributes to Canada’s veterans have been unveiled at the Elmira Cenotaph.
Windsor
-
'The Anguish of War': Author keeping memories of fallen Windsor-Essex soldiers alive
For Gene Lotz, the spark of curiosity to delve into the history of those who served in war only began when the answers became difficult to find.
-
Alleged drunk driver arrested after passing out in vehicle, holding up traffic: CKPS
One person has been arrested after Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) received multiple complaints about an alleged drunk driver.
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Kingsville
An individual is dead following a collision involving a motorcycle in Kingsville.
Barrie
-
NHL alumni and York Regional Police face off for good cause
A group of former NHL players faced off against York Regional Police officers in Newmarket Sunday afternoon to raise funds for Special Olympics programs across the province.
-
Driver charged in morning Highway 400 crash
A driver is facing multiple charges after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 early Sunday morning.
-
Jail guard pleads guilty to breach of trust for smuggling drugs, cigarettes to inmates
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
Vancouver
-
Incredibly rare cloud formations spotted looming over Vancouver
Weather watchers were treated to an exceptionally rare display on Friday evening as rare cloud formations filled Vancouver skies.
-
The ‘Christmas creep’ is real, Canadian retail experts say
For some shoppers it was Nov. 1, but for others the first hints of Christmas - saccharine treats, festive-fragranced candles and gaudily wrapped gift sets - were being noticed in stores long before the final Halloween decor had been cleared.
-
How to watch the Vancouver's 100th Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Monday to observe the city’s 100th Remembrance Day ceremony.
Vancouver Island
-
Damage, power outages possible as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast Sunday.
-
6 deer hit by vehicles in 6 hours on B.C. highways: ministry
Six deer were struck by vehicles in six different locations in a six-hour period on B.C. highways on Saturday, according to the transportation ministry.
-
Port employers 'refusing to bargain,' cut off talks in less than an hour: Union
The union for locked-out port workers in British Columbia says the BC Maritime Employers Association cut off talks in less than an hour Saturday, refusing to budge on a final offer that the union has so far rejected.
Winnipeg
-
'A very joyous time': Murray Sinclair remembered by thousands at national commemorative service
A pillar in Canada’s history was honoured in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon, with thousands showing up to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the late Murray Sinclair.
-
Man identified in Winnipeg stabbing death, suspect charged
Winnipeg police have identified two men involved in a stabbing incident earlier this week.
-
Blue Bombers overpower Roughriders 38-22, advance to Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers whipped the Saskatchewan Roughriders 38-22 in Saturday's CFL West Division final to earn their fifth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup.
Calgary
-
'It is urgent': Alberta military reservists eager to join Canadian Forces in Latvia
A pair of 105-mm howitzers bark constantly as they turn plywood tank targets into kindling kilometres away on the windswept landscape of one of Canada's largest military bases.
-
3 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail
Two semis were among the vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash that brought westbound traffic along Stoney Trail Northwest to a standstill on Sunday.
-
Calgary Indian community celebrates Diwali with food, music, dancing and ‘vibes’ at the Genesis Centre
More than 700 people danced, ate, and sang to celebrate Diwali Saturday night at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton
Monday is Remembrance Day, a time to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
-
'Relieved and excited': Rollers Roller Rink finally reopens in new space
Boasting 2,300 square metres of skating space at its new location, Edmonton's Rollers Roller Rink believes it is the largest in Canada.
-
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
Regina
-
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
-
Retro gaming arcade in Regina closing doors for foreseeable future
Twilight Tech Arcade, an entertainment location specializing in retro gaming, is closing its doors for the foreseeable future.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
-
Regina Rams win Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.