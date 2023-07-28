Montreal diver aims to break world record with helicopter dive
Thrillseeker Lysanne Richard is confident she will break a world record on Friday as soon as she dive out of a helicopter and into a lake in southern Quebec.
The competitive cliff diver and mother of three from Montreal will attempt to shatter the record for the highest dive for a woman from a chopper as she plunges into Lake Memphremagog, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Richard will livestream her dive on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. It will be shared on this page.
"I've been wanting to do this dive for years," said Lysanne Richard in a message on her website.
"I love people and my dives bring out the emotions in the public. It's a great moment in my career when I'll be surrounded by a crowd, and that motivates me to no end. A lot of work has been done by an incredible team to make this dive happen, and I'd like to thank them very much. I can say that I'm really excited."
The current record for a woman is 14 metres from a helicopter, but a spokesperson said she will attempt to reach 20 or 25 metres on Friday.
John Bream, an ex-paratrooper, set the men's world record for diving from a helicopter in 2020.
Lysanne Richard warms up prior to establishing a world indoor mixed double synchro 20-metre same platform diving record at the Olympic Pool in Montreal, Sunday, February 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Richard is no stranger to going to great heights to make a splash.
In 2021, she and her diving partner Yves Milord both set a world record for a synchronized high dive from two hot air balloons flying about 25 metres in the air.
The jump was the equivalent of diving from an eight-storey building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
