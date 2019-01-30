

CTV Montreal





Montreal game developer Ludia is taming dragons and scoring big.

On Wednesday, it launched a new app for the DreamWorks ‘How to Train your Dragon’ franchise.

‘DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising’ is the mobile game accompanying the newest film in the series, ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,’ which comes out on Feb. 22.

In ‘Titan Uprising,’ you can nurture your stormcutter or cloudjumper dragon from baby to titan, and then you can let them battle.

“We already had a really good relationship with Universal, working on Jurassic World games. They've been really popular and the relationship has just built from there. We've had a lot of success, become the number one Canadian mobile company and we're going to continue doing that,” said lead game designer Kevin Messer.

From the Isle of Berk and Isla Nublar to this island of Montreal,

Ludia fills the orders for fun, interactive gaming that always has new additions, said CEO Alex Thabet.

“I think the multiple commercial successes that we've seen over the years enabled us to gain the trust of companies like Universal, CBS, DreamWorks and Fremantle multiple times,” said Thabet, who added that it has a major game coming out with Disney in 2020.

'DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising' is available through the App Store and Google Play.