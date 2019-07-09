

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





A Montreal Day Camp has fired one of its employees after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

An 11-year-old girl attending the camp at MacDonald Park in Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace accused the counsellor, a man in his twenties, of making sexually indecent suggestions.

The MacDonald Day Camp fired the employee on the weekend after learning of the allegations.

The Day Camp held a meeting Monday morning to notify staffers of the firing and informed parents later in the day.

Constable Raphael Bergeron said police are still investigating the accusations.

"There was no touching and no sexual activity of any kind," he said, pointing out the man is accused of making indecent suggestions and inappropriate comments, and that no charges have been laid yet.

Another counsellor at the MacDonald Day Camp said that she did not undergo a background check, and told CTV News she was not certain what checks the camp performed.

The Camping Association of Quebec, which is is not affiliated with the MacDonald Day Camp, recommends background checks for all staff and new hires.

"It's a very unfortunate situation, but we have all these prevention [measures] in place to prevent sexual assaults and abuse. Other camps could put [measures] in place to prevent that as well," said Chloe Melancon, spokesperson for the organization.

The MacDonald Day Camp's website states "all our counsellors are bilingual, mature, responsible, have experience working with children and are hand-picked to ensure the well-being and safety of all our campers."