MONTREAL -- After a COVID-19 vaccination site in a hard-hit borough of Montreal was closed upsetting some residents, West-Central health and social services (CIUSSS) announced another site will reopen for residents of the Parc Extension neighbourhood.

"In order to ensure local residents have ready access to COVID-19 vaccinations, CIUSSS West-Central Montreal is re-opening the COVID-19 vaccination site at the CLSC de Parc-Extension, located at 7085 Hutchison Street," spokesperson Carl Theriault said in a news release.

The site will begin welcoming residents for vaccinations Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the local CLSC.

The closest metro is Parc.

The site will open Monday to Friday until 8 p.m., and residents can sign up for vaccination appointments at the Universite de Montreal site at 1375 Therese-Lavoie-Roux Ave. near the Acadie Metro.

A number of pharmacies in the region are also administering vaccinations.

“Our strategy is to offer residents within our territory a variety of vaccination site options," said Francine Dupuis, Associate CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal in the statement. "By providing an additional vaccination site in the heart of Parc Extension, we hope this will make vaccination as easy and accessible as possible for the residents of the neighborhood.”

The CIUSSS said it is working with local community groups to provide information in multiple languages, and staff was in the neighbourhood going door-to-door with information packages.

Those born in or before 1961 can book a vaccine appointment on the Clic Sante site or by calling 514-644-4545.