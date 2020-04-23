MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 741 in Montreal, with more than 10,000 confirmed cases on the island, according to the most recently released data.

The number of deaths rose by 228 since Sunday, when the toll stood at 513. At that time, 8,457 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed.

Statistics released by Montreal public health officials on Thursday reported 10,375 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in the city.

The city also saw a rise in the number of public retirement homes and long-term care facilities affected by the disease. While there were 103 affected facilities on Sunday, that number rose to 112 as of Wednesday.

The crisis in long-term care facilities is reflected in the demographics of the confirmed cases, with 2,319 cases being people 80-years-old and above and another 890 being people between the ages of 70 and 79.

On a per capita basis, Cote-St-Luc continues to be the region of the city most affected, with 1,001.6 cases per 100,000 people. That's followed by Montreal-North with 996 per 100,000, Outremont at 709 per 100,000 and Verdun at 729 per 100,000.

In terms of sheer numbers, the city's most populous borough also has the most cases of COVID-19 at 987, followed by Montreal-North with 839, Ahuntsic-Cartierville with 835 and Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension with 660.

There are 990 cases whose territory has not been confirmed.