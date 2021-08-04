MONTREAL -- A Montreal couple were in court on Wednesday to face charges they had fabricated training certificates for patient care attendants.

According to the SPVM, the husband and wife were the owners of a Villeray-St-Michel-Park Extension vocational training and employment centre.

Youssef Bencheikh, 56, and Sabri Nissirine, 42 are charged with making and selling, for a price of $800, fake certificates attesting to 750 hours of training at their Centre Acces-Emploi.

The couple face charges of fraud and forcing documents.