Two former CEGEP students who were acquitted last year on terrorism charges will remain under police watch for at least a year.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali were accused of wanting to leave Canada to join ISIS, and of committing an act to profit a terrorist organization.

After spending more than two years in jail the pair were acquitted, with Jamali found guilty of possessing an explosive substance and released with time served.

However a Crown prosecutor insisted the pair had to respect a number of court imposed conditions, what is commonly called a peace bond, because police have reasons to think a crime could be committed.

By signing it, which the pair did on Friday, the young couple have agreed to keep the peace and stay out of trouble.

They must also notify the RCMP if they move, have to report to Montreal police once a week, and they cannot go on the internet to search or consult any web sites containing terrorist propaganda.

Djermane and Jamali are not allowed to apply for passports, cannot leave Canada, cannot communicate with anyone in Syria, and cannot go to the Islamic Centre run by controversial preacher Adil Charkaoui.

The pair are also forbidden from using social media, and of course they cannot own weapons.

Those conditions are in place for the next 12 months and if they break any of those conditions, they can face criminal charges.

"You don't need to have committed an offence for the Crown to have fears of the possibility of committing an offence in the future," said prosecutor Richard Roy.

When the peace bond expires Djermane and Jamali will be free to do what they want, like any other Canadian citizen.

Should they once again be suspected of terrorism it will be up to police and prosecutors to start a fresh new investigation from the beginning.