MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 11 more deaths.

The new data brings the total cases to 26,757 and deaths to 3,216.

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities continue to drop, now affecting 76 facilities across the island. One week ago, 120 facilities on the island of Montreal were dealing with outbreaks.

Six boroughs are reporting more than 2,000 cases:

Montreal North: 2,505 (2,973.9 cases per 100,000)

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: 2,238 (1,645.3 cases per 100,000)

Ahunstic-Cartierville: 2,227 (1,696.2 cases per 100,000)

Cote-des-Neiges-NDG: 2,161 (1,297.7 cases per 100,000)

Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles: 2,124 (1989.8 cases per 100,000)

Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension: 2,088 (1451.5 cases per 100,000)

Seven on-island suburbs continue to have fewer than 100 cases: