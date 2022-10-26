Montreal could break another temperature record Wednesday

People walk among the foliage on Mount Royal in Montreal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz People walk among the foliage on Mount Royal in Montreal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • Body found in Lake Erie

    OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.

    A deceased man pulled from the waters of Lake Erie on Oct. 25, 2022 was wearing a sweater with this logo. (Source: OPP)

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon