Montreal could break another temperature record Wednesday

The exceptionally warm weather across southwestern Quebec continues on Wednesday, with Montreal poised to break another temperature record.

The forecast high for Montreal on Wednesday is 23 C. That would be the warmest Oct. 26 on record, breaking the previous record of 21.5 C in 2012.

Montreal also broke a temperature record on Tuesday, hitting a high of 24.6 C (the previous record for Oct. 25 was 23.9 C in 1963).

Daytime highs have been in the low twenties since Saturday.

Temperatures stayed in the upper teens overnight, and the mercury never fell below 16 C, making for a mild Wednesday morning.

The normal high for Oct. 26 is 10 C and the normal low is 2 C.

Although Wednesday is expected to be a record-breaking warm day, it likely won't be as sunny.

A cold front approaching from the west is expected to bring in clouds and scattered showers toward the day's end.

The wet weather is expected to continue overnight as winds increase with gusts of up to 60 km/h.

\

That front will eventually drop temperatures as skies clear on Thursday.

Daytime highs will return to seasonal averages on Thursday and Friday, but a slight warm-up is expected on the weekend that will continue for trick-or-treaters on Monday.

\So far, the Halloween forecast is for mild weather and only a 30 per cent chance of showers.