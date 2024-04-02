MONTREAL
Montreal continues to expand, improve bike lane network with $30M in projects for 2024

A cyclist takes a bike path in Montreal. The city continues to expand its network with hopes of adding 200 kilometres of paths by 2027. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) A cyclist takes a bike path in Montreal. The city continues to expand its network with hopes of adding 200 kilometres of paths by 2027. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
The City of Montreal is set to expand and improve its bike lane network, announcing the start of its 2024 cycling projects program Tuesday.

This year, it has 29 projects planned to develop and upgrade some 33.2 kilometres of the cycling network. The projects will cost some $30 million and will span 13 boroughs and three linked cities.

Among the projects are:

  • Henri-Bourassa Boulevard REV (sustainable mobility corridor)
  • Viger/Saint-Antoine/Saint-Jacques REV (two sections)
  • Jean-Talon REV (first phase)
  • Maurice-Duplessis St. (first phase)
  • Terrebonne St.

The upgrades are part of a five-year plan that began in 2023 to add more than 200 kilometres of new bike lanes, including 60 kilometres as part of the second phase of Montreal's express bike network known as the REV.

Some of the major cycling projects scheduled for completion as early as next year include:

  • Phase 2 of the Henri-Bourassa REV
  • Phase 1 of the Hochelaga axis
  • Phase 1 of the Saint-Urbain axis
  • Extending the Côte-Sainte-Catherine trail, including securing the intersection at Parc and Mont-Royal avenues
  • Consolidating the first phase of the Jean-Talon/Bélanger REV.

The City of Montreal has created an interactive map of the cycling network.

"By developing its cycling network, Montreal is re-sharing the street, which is essential for the comfort and safety of all users," said Sophie Mauzerolle, who manages transportation and mobility on the City of Montreal executive committee, adding that the city is "firmly committed to continuing the work."

